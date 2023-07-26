Chemed: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Chemed Corp. (CHE) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $53.4 million. The Cincinnati-based company…

The Cincinnati-based company said it had net income of $3.51 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $4.71 per share.

The Cincinnati-based company said it had net income of $3.51 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $4.71 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.09 per share.

The operator of the Roto-Rooter plumbing service and Vitas Healthcare hospices posted revenue of $553.8 million in the period.

Chemed expects full-year earnings in the range of $19.90 to $20.10 per share.

Chemed shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $566.64, a climb of 9.5% in the last 12 months.

