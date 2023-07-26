Check Point: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) on Wednesday reported second-quarter…

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $202 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had net income of $1.70. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.89 per share.

The data security company posted revenue of $588.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $588 million.

