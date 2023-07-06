Chase: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WESTWOOD, Mass. (AP) — WESTWOOD, Mass. (AP) — Chase Corp. (CCF) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $12.1 million.…

The Westwood, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $1.27 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.32 per share.

The protective materials maker posted revenue of $106.6 million in the period.

Chase shares have risen 33% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $114.99, a climb of 48% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CCF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CCF

