Chart Industries: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BALL GROUND, Ga. (AP) — BALL GROUND, Ga. (AP) — Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $9.1 million.

The Ball Ground, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.19 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 94 cents per share.

The equipment maker for the energy sector posted revenue of $908.1 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $981.8 million.

Chart Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.70 to $6.70 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.66 billion to $3.8 billion.

