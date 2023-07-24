Live Radio
Home » Latest News » ChampionX: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ChampionX: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 24, 2023, 4:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — ChampionX Corporation (CHX) on Monday reported net income of $95.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had profit of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 49 cents per share.

The oil and gas drilling technology company posted revenue of $926.6 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $978.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHX

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up