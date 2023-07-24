ChampionX: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — ChampionX Corporation (CHX) on Monday reported net income of $95.8…

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — ChampionX Corporation (CHX) on Monday reported net income of $95.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had profit of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 49 cents per share.

The oil and gas drilling technology company posted revenue of $926.6 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $978.4 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHX

