C&F: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TOANO, Va. (AP) — TOANO, Va. (AP) — C&F Financial Corp. (CFFI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $6.4 million.…

TOANO, Va. (AP) — TOANO, Va. (AP) — C&F Financial Corp. (CFFI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $6.4 million.

The bank, based in Toano, Virginia, said it had earnings of $1.84 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $38.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $32.1 million, beating Street forecasts.

C&F shares have increased 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 28% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CFFI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CFFI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.