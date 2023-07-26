Century Communities: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — Century Communities Inc. (CCS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of…

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — Century Communities Inc. (CCS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $51.4 million.

The Greenwood Village, Colorado-based company said it had profit of $1.60 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 96 cents per share.

The single-family homebuilder posted revenue of $844.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $728.8 million.

Century Communities shares have increased 48% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $73.85, a rise of 40% in the last 12 months.

