Central Pacific Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 26, 2023, 6:36 AM

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — Central Pacific Financial Inc. (CPF) on Wednesday reported net income of $14.5 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Honolulu, said it had earnings of 53 cents per share.

The operator of Central Pacific Bank posted revenue of $79.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $63.2 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CPF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CPF

