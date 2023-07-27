CenterPoint: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $118 million. The Houston-based…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $118 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 28 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The energy delivery company posted revenue of $1.88 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.92 billion.

CenterPoint expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.48 to $1.50 per share.

