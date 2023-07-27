Cenovus: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) on Thursday reported earnings of $644.8 million in…

Listen now to WTOP News

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) on Thursday reported earnings of $644.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 33 cents.

The oil company posted revenue of $9.11 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.69 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVE

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.