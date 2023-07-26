Celestica: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Celestica Inc. (CLS) on Wednesday reported net income of $55.5 million in its second…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Celestica Inc. (CLS) on Wednesday reported net income of $55.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of 46 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 55 cents per share.

The electronics manufacturing services company posted revenue of $1.94 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Celestica expects its per-share earnings to range from 56 cents to 62 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.9 billion to $2.05 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

