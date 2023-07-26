TRUMP INDICTED AGAIN: Trump pleads not guilty | Photos | ‘Very sad day for America.’ | Experts' opinions | Why is GOP silent?
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Celestica: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Celestica: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 26, 2023, 5:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Celestica Inc. (CLS) on Wednesday reported net income of $55.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of 46 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 55 cents per share.

The electronics manufacturing services company posted revenue of $1.94 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Celestica expects its per-share earnings to range from 56 cents to 62 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.9 billion to $2.05 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CLS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CLS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up