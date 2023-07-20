Cass: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $7.1…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $7.1 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had net income of 52 cents per share.

The invoice and payment management company posted revenue of $48.2 million in the period.

Cass shares have fallen 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen almost 9% in the last 12 months.

