Casella: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $5.5 million.

The Rutland, Vermont-based company said it had profit of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 36 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The provider of garbage-disposal and recycling services posted revenue of $289.6 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $298 million.

Casella expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.24 billion to $1.26 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CWST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CWST

