Carvana: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Carvana Co. (CVNA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $58 million in its second quarter.

The Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of 55 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.13 per share.

The company posted revenue of $2.97 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.62 billion.

