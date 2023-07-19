Carvana, Constellation Brands rise; Omnicom, ASML Holding fall, Wednesday, 7/19/2023

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Wednesday:
Carvana Co., up $16 to $55.80.
The used car retailer announced a comprehensive debt restructuring deal.
ASML Holding N.V., down $41.25 to $715.78.
The semiconductor equipment supplier warned of caution from chipmakers and a delayed recovery.
Omnicom Group Inc., down $10.14 to $87.78.
The advertising company reported weak second-quarter revenue and warned of economic uncertainty.
Constellation Brands Inc., up $13.60 to $267.93.
The wine, liquor and beer company announced new board members and an information sharing deal with Elliott Investment Management.
M&T Bank Corp., up $3.34 to $138.10.
The bank’s second-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts’ forecasts.
VMware Inc., up $8.21 to $166.69.
Broadcom moved closer to buying the cloud technology company after clearing a regulatory hurdle in Britain.
Elevance Health Inc., up $19.52 to $463.21.
The health insurer reported strong fiscal second-quarter financial results and raised its profit forecast.
Toll Brothers Inc., down 64 cents to $81.98.
Homebuilders slipped after a report on home construction fell short of economists’ forecasts.
