Carpenter: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Carpenter Technology Corp. (CRS) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $38.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had profit of 78 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The maker of stainless steels and special alloys posted revenue of $758.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $56.4 million, or $1.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.55 billion.

