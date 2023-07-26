Carlisle: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Carlisle Cos. Inc. (CSL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $194.6 million.…

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Carlisle Cos. Inc. (CSL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $194.6 million.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had profit of $3.79 per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, came to $5.18 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.73 per share.

The diversified manufacturer posted revenue of $1.53 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.6 billion.

