Capitol Federal: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $8.3 million.

The Topeka, Kansas-based company said it had net income of 6 cents per share.

The holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank posted revenue of $96.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $40.6 million.

Capitol Federal shares have declined 24% since the beginning of the year.

