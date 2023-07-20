Capital One: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of…

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $1.43 billion.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $3.52 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.31 per share.

The credit card issuer and bank posted revenue of $12.07 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $9.01 billion, missing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.17 billion.

