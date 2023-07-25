Live Radio
Capital City Bank: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 25, 2023, 7:13 AM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $14.6 million.

The Tallahassee, Florida-based bank said it had earnings of 85 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $67.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $62.9 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

Capital City Bank shares have risen 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 5% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CCBG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CCBG

