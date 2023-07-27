Canon: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Canon Inc. (CAJPY) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $451.1 million. On a…

Listen now to WTOP News

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Canon Inc. (CAJPY) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $451.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tokyo-based company said it had net income of 45 cents.

The office machine company posted revenue of $7.04 billion in the period.

Canon shares have increased 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 16% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CAJPY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CAJPY

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.