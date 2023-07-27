Canadian Pacific Kansas City: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $985.8 million.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of $1.06 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 62 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The railroad posted revenue of $2.36 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.47 billion.

