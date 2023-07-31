Camtek: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel (AP) — MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel (AP) — Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $18.5…

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel (AP) — MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel (AP) — Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $18.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Migdal Haemek, Israel-based company said it had net income of 38 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 45 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The maker of automatic optical inspection and process enhancement systems posted revenue of $73.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $72.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Camtek said it expects revenue in the range of $77 million to $79 million.

Camtek shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 62% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CAMT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CAMT

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.