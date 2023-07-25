Camden National: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CAMDEN, Maine (AP) — CAMDEN, Maine (AP) — Camden National Corp. (CAC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $12.4…

CAMDEN, Maine (AP) — CAMDEN, Maine (AP) — Camden National Corp. (CAC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $12.4 million.

The bank, based in Camden, Maine, said it had earnings of 85 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $66.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $42.8 million, which beat Street forecasts.

Camden National shares have dropped 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 24% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CAC

