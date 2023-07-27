Live Radio
Home » Latest News » California Water Service Group:…

California Water Service Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 27, 2023, 5:50 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — California Water Service Group Holding (CWT) on Thursday reported earnings of $9.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 17 cents.

The water utility posted revenue of $194 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CWT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CWT

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up