Cadence: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $221.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 81 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to $1.22 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.18 per share.

The maker of hardware and software products for validating chip designs posted revenue of $976.6 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $973.2 million.

Cadence expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.05 to $5.11 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.05 billion to $4.09 billion.

Cadence shares have climbed 50% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $241.27, an increase of 44% in the last 12 months.

