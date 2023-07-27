Byline Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Byline Bancorp Inc. (BY) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $26.1 million. The bank,…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Byline Bancorp Inc. (BY) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $26.1 million.

The bank, based in Chicago, said it had earnings of 70 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 73 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $121.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $90.5 million, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $89 million.

Byline Bancorp shares have fallen 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $20.29, a decrease of 20% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BY

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.