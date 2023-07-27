Brunswick: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

METTAWA, Ill. (AP) — METTAWA, Ill. (AP) — Brunswick Corp. (BC) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $134.7 million. On…

METTAWA, Ill. (AP) — METTAWA, Ill. (AP) — Brunswick Corp. (BC) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $134.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Mettawa, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $1.90. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were $2.35 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.32 per share.

The boat and sporting goods company posted revenue of $1.7 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

Brunswick expects full-year earnings to be $9.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $6.7 billion to $6.8 billion.

Brunswick shares have risen 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 19% in the last 12 months.

