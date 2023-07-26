Brookline: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $21.9 million. On…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $21.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had net income of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 26 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $150.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $91.5 million.

Brookline shares have dropped 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $10.88, a decline of 21% in the last 12 months.

