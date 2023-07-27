Bristol Myers: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $2.07…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $2.07 billion.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 99 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.75 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.99 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $11.23 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.81 billion.

Bristol Myers expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.35 to $7.65 per share.

Bristol Myers shares have declined 12% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 19%. The stock has decreased 14% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BMY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BMY

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.