Bridgewater: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) — ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) — Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (BWB) on Wednesday reported second-quarter…

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) — ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) — Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (BWB) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $9.8 million.

The bank, based in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, said it had earnings of 31 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $56.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $27.3 million, missing Street forecasts.

Bridgewater shares have decreased 35% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $11.54, a decline of 32% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BWB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BWB

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.