Boyd: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Boyd Gaming Corp. (BYD) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $192.5 million.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had net income of $1.89 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to $1.58 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.56 per share.

The casino operator posted revenue of $917 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $890.7 million.

Boyd shares have climbed 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $69.89, a climb of 26% in the last 12 months.

