Boston Beer: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Boston Beer Co. (SAM) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $58 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had profit of $4.72.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.45 per share.

The brewer posted revenue of $641.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $603.3 million, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $598.8 million.

Boston Beer expects full-year earnings to be $6 to $10 per share.

