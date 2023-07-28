Booz Allen: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (BAH) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings…

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (BAH) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $161.4 million.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.22 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.47 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.25 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $2.65 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.5 billion.

Booz Allen expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.80 to $4.95 per share.

Booz Allen shares have climbed 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 21% in the last 12 months.

