BOK Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — BOK Financial Corp. (BOKF) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $151.3 million.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based bank said it had earnings of $2.27 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.28 per share.

The Regional banking operator posted revenue of $779.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $531.3 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

BOK Financial shares have dropped 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 14% in the last 12 months.

