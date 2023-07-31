Boise Cascade: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Boise Cascade L.L.C. (BCC) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $146.3 million.…

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Boise Cascade L.L.C. (BCC) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $146.3 million.

The Boise, Idaho-based company said it had profit of $3.67 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.54 per share.

The engineered wood products and plywood company posted revenue of $1.82 billion in the period.

Boise Cascade shares have climbed 51% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $103.49, a rise of 46% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BCC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BCC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.