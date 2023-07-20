Blackstone Inc.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Blackstone Inc. (BX) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $601.3 million,…

NEW YORK (AP) — Blackstone Inc. (BX) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $601.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 79 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 93 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The investment manager posted revenue of $2.81 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.35 billion, falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.38 billion.

Blackstone Inc. shares have risen 46% since the beginning of the year.

