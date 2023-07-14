BlackRock: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — BlackRock Inc. (BLK) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $1.37 billion. On…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — BlackRock Inc. (BLK) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $1.37 billion.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $9.06. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $9.28 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $8.47 per share.

The investment firm posted revenue of $4.46 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.47 billion.

BlackRock shares have climbed slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 17%. The stock has climbed 24% in the last 12 months.

