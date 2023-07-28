Blachem: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MONTVALE, N.J. (AP) — MONTVALE, N.J. (AP) — Balchem Corp. (BCPC) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $30.1 million. On…

MONTVALE, N.J. (AP) — MONTVALE, N.J. (AP) — Balchem Corp. (BCPC) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $30.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Montvale, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 93 cents.

The chemical company posted revenue of $231.3 million in the period.

Blachem shares have increased slightly more than 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased nearly 4% in the last 12 months.

