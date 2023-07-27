BJ’s Restaurants: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income…

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $11.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Huntington Beach, California-based company said it had profit of 50 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The restaurant chain posted revenue of $349.7 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $350.4 million.

BJ’s Restaurants shares have increased 26% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $33.30, a rise of 48% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BJRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BJRI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.