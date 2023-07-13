If you’re ready to take your concert experience to the next level, an entertainment credit card can offer exclusive access…

If you’re ready to take your concert experience to the next level, an entertainment credit card can offer exclusive access to tickets, events and perks. Whether you’re hunting for sought-after seats, seeking VIP treatment or just wanting to earn a little cash back on your entertainment spending, the right credit card can get you there.

Here are our picks for the best credit cards for concert tickets and events and tips to choose the right card for your entertainment purchases.

What Concert Benefits Do Credit Cards Offer?

A credit card with entertainment benefits comes with perks that can amplify a live performance. Cards for entertainment spending might offer:

— Ticket presales.

— Preferred seats.

— VIP experiences, such as pop-up lounges.

— Bonus rewards on entertainment purchases.

— Exclusive events, such as meet-and-greets and sound checks.

— Rewards redemptions for previous purchases, including entertainment.

“One of the most valuable credit card concert benefits you can get now is access to presales,” says Travis Cormier, editor in chief of 10xTravel, a travel site focused on credit card rewards.

He points out that Capital One is the credit card partner for Taylor Swift’s wildly popular Eras Tour. Cardholders had the chance to access a batch of tickets before they went on sale to the public.

But Cormier says presales and other perks, such as preferred seating, depend on the concert and the tour’s credit card partner. If you’re coming up empty-handed on tickets, a credit card concierge service could give you personal assistance with the task.

For cards with bonuses on entertainment purchases, look at your buying behaviors and potential rewards.

“Not many cards offer elevated cash back on entertainment and concerts,” says Sameer Gupta, founder and CEO of Uthrive, an app that lets you track your credit card rewards. “But you can easily couple an entertainment card with your other spending habits. For example, if you spend a lot on groceries but want access to experiences, you can use the Blue Cash Everyday Card from American Express.”

Best Credit Cards for Entertainment Spending

Credit cards that offer ticket presales, VIP events and more deliver value for concertgoers. You can maximize your entertainment spending with these leading credit cards for concerts and events:

The Platinum Card from American Express

RSVP to By Invitation Only experiences — performances sometimes not for the public. Cardholders also get access to a concierge service for help booking tickets. While you won’t earn bonus points for entertainment purchases with The Platinum Card from American Express, you can earn five points per dollar on eligible flights and prepaid hotels if you travel for shows. The benefits of this card are many, but the annual fee is a steep $695.

American Express Gold Card

You’ll pay a lower annual fee of $250 but still get great perks, including American Express Experiences to help you reserve tickets to hot shows. Hit a restaurant before or after a concert and earn four points per dollar. You can also receive up to $10 in statement credits monthly when you use your card at The Cheesecake Factory, Goldbelly, Grubhub, Milk Bar, Wine.com and select Shake Shack locations. Enrollment is required for credits. Traveling to concerts on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel earns three points per dollar. And if you Uber to and from shows, you can take advantage of $10 in Uber Cash each month.

Chase Sapphire Reserve

This premium travel credit card unlocks access to Chase Experiences at a variety of events through partners such as Madison Square Garden and the U.S. Open tennis tournament. Chase Sapphire Reserve doesn’t earn bonus points on concert tickets or entertainment purchases, but you can earn five points per dollar on flights purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards. You can also get a whopping 10 points per dollar on hotels and car rentals booked through the travel portal after the first $300 spent on travel annually. You’ll earn three points per dollar on all other travel purchases after the first $300 spent on travel yearly and three points per dollar at restaurants. These rewards can be helpful if you travel a lot for concerts, games or other events. Still, you’ll pay a $550 annual fee for these perks.

Chase Freedom Unlimited

This card could be a good fit if you want to earn solid cash back rewards on your ticket purchases with no annual fee. You’ll receive an additional 1.5% back on every card purchase up to $20,000 spent in the first year, worth up to $300 cash back. That means new cardholders can book Chase Experiences and earn 3% cash back until hitting the cap or the end of the year.

Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card

One of the best credit cards for earning rewards on concert and event tickets, the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card gets 4% cash back on entertainment and dining. The card also offers access to Capital One Entertainment, a ticketing platform that connects cardholders to a collection of VIP packages, events and on-site perks. You’ll earn 8% cash back on eligible Capital One Entertainment purchases paid for with the card. Combining entertainment rewards and perks, the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card has a reasonable $95 annual fee.

Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card

You can’t mention the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card without pointing out its no-annual-fee counterpart. This card offers 3% cash back on entertainment and dining purchases and groceries. It comes with the same access to Capital One Entertainment and 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases as the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card.

Citi Double Cash Card

Cardholders can take advantage of Citi Entertainment, which gives you access to presale tickets and exclusive experiences. This card has no annual fee, and you’ll earn up to 2% cash backon all purchases, including concert and event tickets. Get 1% cash back when you make the purchase and 1% cash back as you pay it off.

Citi Custom Cash Card

This card adjusts to give you 5% cash back on the eligible category you spent the most on each billing cycle. Live entertainment is among the eligible categories. You’ll get access to Citi Entertainment and pay no annual fee.

In addition to these cards, check the ones in your wallet for entertainment benefits and concierge services. For example, a World Elite Mastercard or Visa Infinite card offers entertainment benefits.

How to Choose the Best Credit Card for Concert Tickets

Choosing a credit card as your concert companion depends on what suits your lifestyle. You should weigh factors such as rewards, costs, access to tickets and VIP experiences, and other perks.

While a few issuers allow cardholders to buy tickets before they go on sale to the public, access to presales never guarantees tickets. If you frequently purchase tickets for sought-after shows, you might want cards with multiple issuers — perhaps no-annual-fee cards — to get in the door.

For the VIP opportunities that come with cards such as Chase Sapphire Reserve or The Platinum Card from American Express, prepare to pay hefty annual fees. But if you just want eligibility for presales or rewards for booking tickets, a low- or no-annual-fee card might be enough to connect you with the entertainment you seek.

Aim to pick a good overall card unless you go to dozens of performances yearly and plan to take advantage of cash back from concert tickets, Cormier says.

“Trying to maximize concerts will leave a lot on the table versus a card that can help you with everyday expenses,” he says.

That doesn’t mean that the two can’t overlap, though. Cormier points out that the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card earns 4% cash back on dining, entertainment and popular streaming services, 3% back at grocery stores, and 1% back on all other purchases.

