Berkshire Hills: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $23.9 million.
On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had net income of 55 cents.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $162.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $111.8 million.
Berkshire Hills shares have declined 20% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined nearly 7% in the last 12 months.
