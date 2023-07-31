Benchmark: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $14 million.…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $14 million.

The Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had profit of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 48 cents per share.

The electronic manufacturing services company posted revenue of $733.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Benchmark expects its per-share earnings to range from 51 cents to 59 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $680 million to $720 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Benchmark shares have declined roughly 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $26.51, an increase of roughly 4% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BHE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BHE

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.