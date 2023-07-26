Bel Fuse: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of…

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $27.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Jersey City, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $2.08. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.89 per share.

The maker of electronic products for circuits posted revenue of $168.8 million in the period.

Bel Fuse shares have climbed 91% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $61.40, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

