Beazer: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $43.8…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $43.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $1.42. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to $1.24 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $572.5 million in the period.

Beazer shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $27.74, a climb of 81% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BZH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BZH

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.