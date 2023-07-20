BCB Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BAYONNE, N.J. (AP) — BAYONNE, N.J. (AP) — BCB Bancorp Inc. (BCBP) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $8.6…

BAYONNE, N.J. (AP) — BAYONNE, N.J. (AP) — BCB Bancorp Inc. (BCBP) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $8.6 million.

The Bayonne, New Jersey-based bank said it had earnings of 50 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 53 cents per share.

The community bank posted revenue of $48.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $28.1 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

BCB Bancorp shares have declined 29% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 29% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BCBP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BCBP

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.