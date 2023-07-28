Barnes Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Barnes Group Inc. (B) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $17.4…

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Barnes Group Inc. (B) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $17.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Bristol, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 58 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The aerospace and industrial parts supplier posted revenue of $339 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $340.1 million.

Barnes Group expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.15 to $2.30 per share.

Barnes Group shares have increased almost 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 26% in the last 12 months.

