Barclays: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Barclays PLC (BCS) on Thursday reported net income of $1.66 billion in its second quarter.
The London-based bank said it had earnings of 43 cents per share.
The financial holding company posted revenue of $7.87 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $7.87 billion, which did not meet Street forecasts.
Barclays shares have increased 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 13% in the last 12 months.
