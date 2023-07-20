Bar Harbor: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — Bar Harbor Bankshares Inc. (BHB) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit…

BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — Bar Harbor Bankshares Inc. (BHB) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $10.8 million.

The Bar Harbor, Maine-based bank said it had earnings of 71 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $51.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $37.8 million, which beat Street forecasts.

Bar Harbor shares have decreased 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $26.52, a decline of roughly 6% in the last 12 months.

