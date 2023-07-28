BankFinancial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BURR RIDGE, Ill. (AP) — BURR RIDGE, Ill. (AP) — BankFinancial Corp. (BFIN) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $2.3…

BURR RIDGE, Ill. (AP) — BURR RIDGE, Ill. (AP) — BankFinancial Corp. (BFIN) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $2.3 million.

The Burr Ridge, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 18 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $17.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $14.2 million.

BankFinancial shares have dropped 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Friday, shares hit $8.93, a drop of 4.5% in the last 12 months.

