Live Radio
Home » Latest News » BankFinancial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BankFinancial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 28, 2023, 5:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BURR RIDGE, Ill. (AP) — BURR RIDGE, Ill. (AP) — BankFinancial Corp. (BFIN) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $2.3 million.

The Burr Ridge, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 18 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $17.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $14.2 million.

BankFinancial shares have dropped 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Friday, shares hit $8.93, a drop of 4.5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BFIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BFIN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up